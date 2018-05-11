Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 11 May 2018

Northeast Today

Modi in Nepal, Meets KP Oli in Temple

Modi in Nepal, Meets KP Oli in Temple
May 11
13:50 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day trip to Nepal, on Friday met his Nepalese counterpart K.P. Oli at the famous Ram Janaki temple in Janakpur, Nepal.

Oli, dressed in a salwar kurta, welcomed Modi at the temple after he arrived in Nepal in the morning for his third official visit to the Himalayan nation.

The two leaders jointly performed a special puja at the shrine in the temple town of Janakpur, some 225 km from capital Kathmandu. Modi’s visit to Nepal comes a month after Oli visited India.

“These high-level and regular interactions reflect my government’s commitment to the ‘neighbourhood first’ policy, in consonance with the motto of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’,” Modi said in a statement.

Modi and Oli are expected to jointly flag off a direct bus service from Janakpur to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. They will also inaugurate the inclusion of Janakpur at Ramayana Circuit under the Indian government’s Swadesh Darshan scheme.

Modi will then attend a civic reception organised by the Janakpur sub-metropolitan city. He will leave for Kathmandu later in the day to hold delegation level talks with Oli.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.