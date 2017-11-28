Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 28 Nov 2017

Northeast Today

Modi Inaugurates Hyderabad Metro Rail

Modi Inaugurates Hyderabad Metro Rail
November 28
16:06 2017
Prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Hyderabad Metro Rail and took a ride along with Telangana chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in its maiden run.

The first phase of the metro rail project covers a 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole, having 24 stations.

The metro rail’s commercial operations would start from Wednesday.

Besides the chief minister of Telangana, Modi was accompanied by Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ESL Narasimhan, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Telangana’s IT Minister K T Rama Rao and state BJP chief K Laxman in the much-awaited train’s inaugural run.

The trains would run from 6am to 10 pm initially and the timings would be rescheduled to 5.30 am to 11 pm, depending on the traffic and demand, Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K T Rama Rao said last week.

He claimed that the Hyderabad metro rail is the most innovative and largest such project in the world in public private partnership (PPP).
The concessionaire, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Ltd, has fixed a minimum fare of Rs 10 for a distance of up to two km and the maximum fare is Rs 60 for a distance of more than 26 km.

PTI

Chandrashekhar RaoK T Rama Raometro rail projectTelangana
