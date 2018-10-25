Modi interacts with IT, electronic manufacturing professionals of Tripura

NET Bureau:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with the IT professionals and and electronic manufacturing professional of Tripura along with the rest of the country as part of the launching of ‘Main Nahin Hum’ portal and app.

The ‘Main Nahin Hum’ portal and app works on the theme ‘Self4Society’, will enables IT professionals and organizations to bring together their efforts towards social causes, and service to society, on one platform.

The video conferencing of the interaction programme was organized by Software Technology Parks of India, at its offices in Agartala which was attended by incubation unit members and professionals from the state’s IT companies.

During the event, Prime Minister Modi met with key IT industry leaders across the country and addressed a gathering consisting of IT professionals, and employees of IT and electronic manufacturing organizations in New Delhi.

He interacted with the gathering in a town hall style format.

During this event Modi interacted through video conference with IT professionals connected from more than 10 interactive sites and around 500 broadcasting sites across the country.

The event was also viewed live through Doordarshan and other online media widely by professionals from other north-eastern states including Tripura.