Thu, 01 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

Modi Invites Russian Firms in Indian Defence Production

Modi Invites Russian Firms in Indian Defence Production
June 01
21:56 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited Russian companies to invest in India by forming joint ventures, saying opportunities for them have opened up, especially in defence production, through recent policy initiatives.

“I invite Russian companies to start joint ventures with Indian businesses. In the defence sector, we have recently framed rules to precisely facilitate such partnerships,” Modi said, while addressing a meeting here with CEOs of both the countries, referring to the Strategic Partnership policy in defence manufacturing approved by New Delhi last month.

“I urge Russian companies to examine this policy carefully to see how they can take advantage of this new policy,” he added.

The Strategic Partnership policy envisages the establishment of long-term strategic partnerships with qualified Indian industry majors, wherein the Indian industry partners would tie up with global original equipment manufacturers, to seek technology transfer and manufacturing know-how to set up domestic manufacturing infrastructure and supply chains in defence manufacturing.

It was finalised by the Defence Acquisition Council on May 20, and the Union Cabinet took note of it on May 24. Russia has been a traditional supplier of defence equipment to India.

The Prime Minister mentioned in this regard that the presence of Russian companies in India has been steadily growing over the years. Bilateral trade is currently worth around $7 billion.

Modi arrived in St. Petersburg on Wednesday evening on the third leg of his four-nation European tour. On Friday, Modi will for the first time attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a business event.

-IANS

Tags
Indian Defence ProductionSt. Petersburg
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.