Mon, 19 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Modi-Led Government To Be In Power For Next 25 Years: Goa Chief Minister

Modi-Led Government To Be In Power For Next 25 Years: Goa Chief Minister
August 19
17:27 2019
NET Bureau

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed that the Modi-led government will continue to rule the country “for another 25 years”.

In the coming days, the BJP-led central government will take “many decisions” which are in the pipeline and after that, “no one will be able to replace” the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Sawant said addressing a convention of BJP workers on Sunday.

Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was present on the occasion. “The BJP’s membership drive has been getting tremendous response. The people of the country have realised that the Modi-led government is here to stay for another 25 years.

In fact, people from Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari have decided that this government will stay for another 25 years,” Mr Sawant claimed.

Lauding some of the welfare schemes launched by the previous BJP government in MP, Pramod Sawant said he was hopeful that Mr Chouhan would “soon” come to power in the central state.

“The people of Madhya Pradesh have been missing Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government. He introduced schemes like the ‘Ladli Lakshmi’ due to which he is popularly known as ‘mamaji’ (maternal uncle) in his state,” Mr Sawant said.

“I am sure and I pray to God that when he will go back to Madhya Pradesh from here, once again his government will be formed in the state,” he said.

Mr Sawant said the new Goa BJP chief would be appointed in December after the party holds its booth and state-level elections. “Each party worker should ensure more members are enrolled so that when we go for elections, our voting share will automatically increase,” he added.

 

Source: NDTV

