Wed, 17 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Modi most anti-national, is dividing the nation, says Rahul Gandhi

Modi most anti-national, is dividing the nation, says Rahul Gandhi
April 17
16:21 2019
NET Bureau

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being the “most anti-national” and accused him of “dividing the nation”.

Reacting to Modi’s allegation of the Congress turning anti-national, Gandhi said his grand old party had an exceptional track record of fighting the forces that attacked the nation.

“Thousands of Congress workers have laid down their lives, fighting such forces. Today, the most anti-national act is the act of Modi who is dividing the nation,” said Gandhi as he kicked off his day-long campaign here in Kerala.

“Crippling the agricultural system, leading to farmer suicides is another anti-national act of Modi. Youth losing their jobs is also another anti-national act. Modi has failed in all these and it’s time that he answers,” he told the media at a presser here.

 

Gandhi said the three key issues ruling the general election are destruction of the economy, personal corruption of Modi and the plight of the farmers.

“We are looking forward to forming the next government,” said Gandhi as he was about to leave, when a few questions were hurled at him.

The Congress leader, taking them, returned to his seat sporting a smile, and said: “How come the Prime Minister does not have the guts to face the Kerala, Odisha or Delhi media?”

From Kannur, Gandhi will make a whirlwind visit to five Assembly constituencies in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, from where he is contesting the polls.

He is also fighting from his traditional Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

SOurce: The Tribune

Tags
2019 Lok Sabha electionsINCRahul Gandhi
