Thu, 07 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Modi to Visit Meghalaya on December 16

Modi to Visit Meghalaya on December 16
December 07
17:27 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meghalaya, where elections are due early next year, on December 16 to launch the BJP campaign and inaugurate a party office in the state.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh was supposed to inaugurate the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Shillong on Thursday but he cancelled his visit.

“Modi will spearhead the election campaign on December 16 at Polo Ground. His campaign will boost the party’s prospects in the state,” state BJP President Shibun Lyngdoh told IANS.

The Congress-led Meghalaya United Alliance government has been in power for two consecutive terms. The BJP, which had no presence in the assembly, hopes to win 40 of the 60 seats in the Meghalaya Assembly.

-IANS

