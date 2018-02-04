Modiji is the First Ever Indian PM Whose Words Don’t Mean Anything Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 2015 claim on Naga peace accord which is “nowhere to be found”. “August 2015, Modi claims to create history by signing the Naga accord. February 2018, Naga accord is still nowhere to be found,” Gandhi tweeted. “Modiji is the first ever Indian PM whose words don’t mean anything.” PM Modi on August 3, 2015, had announced that the government had entered into an agreement with Naga insurgent groups. He said the accord did not just mark the end of a problem but the “beginning of a new future” in the northeast region with which he shared “deep” relationship.

Rahul’s comment came in the backdrop of the demand made by Naga groups and various other political parties for the postponement of the Assembly polls that are going to be held this year. Earlier this week, he had criticised PM Modi for his ‘unilateral decision’ creating roadblocks in the implementation of Naga accord. The Congress scion said PM Modi’s Naga accord is like his demonetisation and GST decision with no clear idea of what he is doing. “Nobody has understood what the Prime Minister had signed, (or) whether he had signed. This is his style. This (Naga accord) is similar to (November 8, 2016) demonetisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax at midnight,” Gandhi told TOI.

IANS