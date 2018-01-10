Modi’s ‘Economic Mismanagement’ Decelerated Growth: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the slowdown in GDP and said the government’s “gross economic mismanagement” decelerated India’s growth story.

“(The) government’s gross economic mismanagement, which has decelerated the India story, speaks volumes. GDP growth slows to four year low,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The Congress leader sarcastically said Modi had not even listened to the sound counsel of economists because “innate wisdom of Modinomics needs no counsel”.

His remarks came as the Prime Minister met leading economists and experts across sectors from all over the country at NITI Aayog on agriculture and rural development, employment, manufacturing and exports.

Surjewala said that Gross Value Added (GVA), a true sub-measure of economic activity, “has experienced a steep fall too”.

Referring to a man who reportedly committed suicide at the BJP office in Dehradun and blamed note ban and GST for the extreme step, Surjewala said the businessman was “strangulated by the Modi-made disaster of demonetisation and Gabbar Singh Tax”.

He also said the promise to farmers of over 50 per cent increase in minimum support price had turned out to be “the biggest hoax” that “forced to throw their produce on road”.

-IANS