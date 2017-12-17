Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 17 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

Mohan Bhagwat Reviews Organisational Work of RSS in Northeast

Mohan Bhagwat Reviews Organisational Work of RSS in Northeast
December 17
10:00 2017
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday reviewed the organisation’s work in the north eastern region, an RSS functionary said in Agartala.

RSS Pracharak Manoranjan Pradhan told PTI that all the major RSS affiliated organisations of the four ‘prantas’ were present in the three-day review meeting which began on Saturday.

He said Bhagwat reviewed the organisational works with the RSS functionaries and added in the first phase he reviewed the situation of the northeast as a whole. Later, discussions on ‘prantas’ or the states began, he said.

The RSS has divided its organisation in the region into four ‘prantas’ – Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Assam and Dakshin Assam. He said Tripura, Mizoram and Barak Valley of Assam come under Dakshin Assam pranta, while Nagaland is in Uttar Assam pranta.

The RSS chief is scheduled to address a public meeting in Agartala on Sunday. RSS meeting in Agartala assumes significance as Left Front ruled Tripura would go to polls early next year.

-PTI

Mohan BhagwatRSS
