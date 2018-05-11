Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 11 May 2018

Northeast Today

Mohit Chauhan Nominated as Green Ambassador of Sikkim

Mohit Chauhan Nominated as Green Ambassador of Sikkim
May 11
11:28 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The Sikkim government has nominated Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan as the Green Ambassador of the state, an official notification said on Thursday.

The state government had earlier this year roped in AR Rahman as its ambassador to promote tourism in Sikkim.

“Mohit Chauhan, Bollywood playback singer and singer of a band known as ‘Silk Route’, has been nominated as the Green Ambassador for promoting Sikkim as a Green Destination, nationally and internationally, on voluntary basis,” the notification said.

It said Sikkim is known for its rich biodiversity and abundant natural resources due to environment-friendly policies being followed by the state government for more than two decades.

-PTI

Tags
Green Ambassador of SikkimMohit Chauhan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.