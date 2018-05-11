Mohit Chauhan Nominated as Green Ambassador of Sikkim

The Sikkim government has nominated Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan as the Green Ambassador of the state, an official notification said on Thursday.

The state government had earlier this year roped in AR Rahman as its ambassador to promote tourism in Sikkim.

“Mohit Chauhan, Bollywood playback singer and singer of a band known as ‘Silk Route’, has been nominated as the Green Ambassador for promoting Sikkim as a Green Destination, nationally and internationally, on voluntary basis,” the notification said.

It said Sikkim is known for its rich biodiversity and abundant natural resources due to environment-friendly policies being followed by the state government for more than two decades.

-PTI