Molestation of an Assam Girl Filmed by Molesters

NET Bureau

In a shocking incident from Assam, a video is going viral on social media, where a girl is seen being sexually assaulted by a group of men.

According to reports, the girl was having an intimate moment with a boy it was then that few boys came and assaulted the couple. The boy reportedly fled from the spot, and the gang sexually assaulted the girl. The victim is seen pleading and asking them to stop it.

Earlier in the month of May, another incident of brutality came up, when a shocking video showing four men gangraping a woman in Patna went viral on social media. In the video, four men were seen laughing and sexually molesting the woman while she pleased them to let her go.

At present, the location of the incident is not known and investigation into the matter is underway.

The video that went viral prompted police to seek the help of the public to nab the culprits. According to reports, nobody has come forward with a complaint or any information regarding the crime.

SOURCE: Yahoo