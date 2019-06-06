Monishwaran Maheswaran wins the title of Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero India 2019

NET Bureau

Monishwaran is a young innovator and a high school student interested in mathematics and computer science. Initially he has classified as a child prodigy. He has excelled in several Olympiads and went to Harvard University to work under mathematics Prof. Oliver Knill of from the University.

Additionally he has worked on a system using machine learning to help the visually impaired people to navigate the surroundings. He is also a TEDx speaker and gave a Master class/ Guest lecture on Quantum Computing. He has also established a non-profit “Do it for Knowledge “which facilitates in donating books to the underprivileged kids, an initiative called Run for cancer that focus on the life of children suffering from cancer.

This is the first year of GTH India where the initiation received over 137 applications, from fascinating teenagers demonstrating the diverse potential of this often underlooked age-group of people. The applicants had demonstrated their skills and expertise, and made an impact in their society, from diverse fields ranging from Social Work, IT, Science, Journalism, Entrepreneurship, Youth Activism, Environment and Health.

Monishwaran Maheswaran was selected from among top 6 finalists in the competition viz. Garvita Gulhati (19 years, Environmentalist, Andhra Pradesh), Kaushal Gohil (19 years, Youth Activist, Gujarat), Rupam Ghosh (18 years, Entrepreneur, West Bengal), Kunal Chandiramani (15 years, Entrepreneur, Madhya Pradesh) and Lakshya Chhabra (19 years, Entrepreneur, Delhi).

Glocal Teen Hero is a platform that is exclusively for the teenagers that recognize their initiation, creativity and enthusiasm so as to empower them. Glocal Teen Hero has been successfully organized in Nepal since 2015 and through this we aim to shade a light to the robust commitment and efforts of teenagers. The phenomenal response of all four edition has fuelled our vision further to motivate and empower more & more teenagers, with a platform that provides them a national recognition for their achievement, initiation and activities.

Therefore, with added impetus, Glocal Teen Hero has extended beyond boarders of Nepal where Glocal in collaboration with Wai Wai, Nepal Tourism Board, Visit Nepal 2020 and CYDA is set to appreciate, recognize the glory, support teenagers who are contributing to bring out positive change with an impact through Wai WaiGlocal Teen Hero India 2019.

The respected 4-member jury panel had shortlisted the 6 amazing teens (ages 13-19) for their achievements, initiations or contributions in any other field outside of their respective school’s or college’s curriculum. The jury panel this year comprises of Deepak Raj Joshi, CEO, Nepal Tourism Board, Prof. Ujjwal K. Chowdhury, Dean, Pearl Academy;Prof. Rajendra Prasad Gupta, Member, Central Advisory Board, Government of India; Mr. Mathew Matham, Secretary, CYDA; Prasantjyoti Baruah.

The selection was based on their resume, the evidence and an essay on their accomplishment.

The finalists were then individually interviewed on the basis of attitude, vision and aptitude by the panel of judges and Monishwaran Maheswaran was declared as the Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero India for the year 2019.

The action-packed award ceremony held at Hotel Taj Vivanta today was attended by 250+ personalities of Guwahati from different walks of life, such as diplomats, politicians, entrepreneurs, educators, youth leaders and many more.