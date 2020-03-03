Monyul Gathering – Tourism Festival at Sangti Village organised with assistance of Indian Army

NET Bureau

Indian Army and ‘Monyul Gathering Group’ of Sangti Valley joined hands to organise the first ever ‘Cultural and Ecological Tourism Festival’ at Sangti Valley in West Kameng District of Arunachal Pradesh from this week.

It was a rare initiative by locals of the Sangti village in Dirang to promote cultural and ecological awareness wherein the traditional dance forms, local music, paper making, flag printing etc ware displayed for tourists. With the idea of tourism without pollution, one of the focus areas was to spread awareness amongst tourists and locals in maintaining the area clean and pollution free despite influx. Community Plogging, segregation of plastic waste and talks on measures to reduce carbon footprints were some of the activities that were organised over three days from 25 February onwards. A cycling expedition was also organised to support adventure activities by locals.

While the tourists were totally mesmerized by the cultural events, the locals appreciated the Indian Army at Baisakhi and Nyukmadung for their support by offering of medical cover, administrative assistance, provisioning of mountain bicycles, Band Display and other organisational support. They expressed confidence that with the help of government, local administration and the Indian Army, Dirang can definitely become a favourite destination on the tourist map of India.

It may be noted that the state government of Arunachal Pradesh has declared year 2020-21 as the ‘Year of Tourism’ which is being duly supported by Indian Army, particularly fielding adventure and military tourism, civil tourism, skill development and providing other administrative support in the remote and far-flung locations.