Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

More Rohingyas To Be Deported

More Rohingyas To Be Deported
October 10
21:20 2018
NET Bureau

After deporting seven Rohingiya Muslims, Assam in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs has started the process of deporting at least 23 more Rohingiya Muslims, currently languishing in three different detention camps in Assam, to Myanmar.

Pointing out that Assam police has already completed the verification of nationality of these immigrants, security sources however said that these immigrants have also agreed and given consent for their deportation back to their country.

Informing that Myanmar government has also agreed to take them back besides ensuring their safety, security sources said that these immigrants are currently lodged in Silchar, Goalp-ara and Tezpur detention camps.

Security sources said that in consultation with ministry of home and external affairs, Myanm-arese authorities have completed the verification of their home addresses.

“We are in touch with the nodal agency in the neighbouring country and the deportation will take place in a phased manner,” security sources said admitting that they are yet to fix up the date for their deportation.

SOURCE: Deccan Chronicle

