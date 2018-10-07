More Steps To Stabilise Rupee On The Cards: Arun Jaitley

NET Bureau

Addressing a gathering at the 16th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in Delhi on Saturday, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley promised more steps to stabilise the rupee and narrow the current account deficit (CAD), assuring businesses that the government would be agile in its response to global trends shaping the economy, which, he said was underpinned by solid fundamentals supporting the annual growth of around 7.5 per cent.

“Depreciation in the rupee and the high CAD were transient factors that had indeed affected India, but that these fell short of impacting capital flows of a long-term nature such as foreign direct investment (FDI),” he said.

The minister’s assurance of more policy measures comes in the wake of the domestic currency weakening beyond 74 on Friday against the dollar after the Reserve Bank of India decided to keep policy rates steady, belying expectations of a rate hike in some quarters. The rupee recovered some of the lost ground in the inter-bank foreign exchange market on Friday to close trading at 73.77, down 18 paise from its previous close.

Prices of crude oil — India’s biggest import – have risen more than 10 per cent since August, a factor likely to drive headline inflation.

“The way oil prices have been going up, there has been some adverse impact on the CAD. We are trying to take measures to narrow it down. Some more steps are likely,” Jaitley said.

The government on September 26 raised the import duty on 19 non-essential items, which account for annual imports worth Rs 86,000 crore, to arrest the widening CAD. India’s current account deficit in the June quarter rose to a four-year high of 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product, or $14.3 bn, which has put further pressure on the weakening rupee. Jaitley said the fiscal woes India were transient and the fundamentals of the economy would support strong growth.

“The achievement of a consistent growth rate of 7.5 per cent plus or minus in today’s global situation is the highest. There are huge avenues of growth for India over the next 10-20 years, which is what investors are looking at. For example, the kind of investments taking place in rural India is adding more to the size of India’s middle class,” the minister said.

India’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in nine quarters in the three months ended June, as strong domestic consumption and robust manufacturing growth overwhelmed any global trade-war worries.

Jaitley added that a growing middle class in India would help not just the country, but the global economy as well. Growing economic activity in the northeastern region, as well as more women securing employment, would also help in this growth of the middle class, he said.

The minister also said he was confident of meeting the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year, citing strong direct tax collections. Gross direct tax collection in the first six months of the financial year grew 16.7 per cent to Rs 5.47 lakh crore, according to figures released this week.

SOURCE: Hindustan Times