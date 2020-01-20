Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 20 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

More than 100 killed in Yemen missile, drone attack

More than 100 killed in Yemen missile, drone attack
January 20
13:46 2020
NET Bureau

More than 100 people were killed and dozens wounded in a missile and drone attack blamed on Huthi rebels in central Yemen. Medical and military sources said that Saturday’s strike follows months of relative calm in the war between the Iran-backed Huthis and Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The Huthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in the central province of Marib — about 170 kilometres east of the capital Sanaa — during evening prayers. An army spokesman said that the dead included soldiers and civilians and that the Huthis would face a ruthless retaliation to the strike. The Huthis did not make any immediate claim of responsibility.

The attacks came a day after coalition-backed government forces launched a large-scale operation against the Huthis in the Naham region, north of Sanaa.

Source: News On Air

