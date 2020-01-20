More than 100 killed in Yemen missile, drone attack

NET Bureau

More than 100 people were killed and dozens wounded in a missile and drone attack blamed on Huthi rebels in central Yemen. Medical and military sources said that Saturday’s strike follows months of relative calm in the war between the Iran-backed Huthis and Yemen’s internationally recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led military coalition.

The Huthis attacked a mosque in a military camp in the central province of Marib — about 170 kilometres east of the capital Sanaa — during evening prayers. An army spokesman said that the dead included soldiers and civilians and that the Huthis would face a ruthless retaliation to the strike. The Huthis did not make any immediate claim of responsibility.

The attacks came a day after coalition-backed government forces launched a large-scale operation against the Huthis in the Naham region, north of Sanaa.

Source: News On Air