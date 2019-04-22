Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 22 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

More than 100 Members Joined NCP Meghalaya

More than 100 Members Joined NCP Meghalaya
April 22
12:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The NCP Meghalaya State in a program organised at Tyrshi, West Jaintia Hills welcomed more than 100 members to the Party on 20.04.2019 at 11 Am, stated a press release.

On the recommendation of WanshwaNongtdu, Vice-President (in-charge Jaintia Hills), NCP, Meghalaya the President Saleng A Sangma, MLA was pleased to approve the appointment of Susil Dkhar as the President of West Jaintia Hills with immediate effect.

The program was attended by Vijay Raj, Working President, NCP, Meghalaya State,WanshwaNongtdu, S.P Thapa, Dapkupar Nongrum, General Secretary, NYC, and  Starfing J.L Pdahkasiej Executive Member, NCP, Meghalaya State.

 

Tags
NCP MeghalayaSusil DkharWest Jaintia Hills
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.