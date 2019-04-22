More than 100 Members Joined NCP Meghalaya

NET Bureau

The NCP Meghalaya State in a program organised at Tyrshi, West Jaintia Hills welcomed more than 100 members to the Party on 20.04.2019 at 11 Am, stated a press release.

On the recommendation of WanshwaNongtdu, Vice-President (in-charge Jaintia Hills), NCP, Meghalaya the President Saleng A Sangma, MLA was pleased to approve the appointment of Susil Dkhar as the President of West Jaintia Hills with immediate effect.

The program was attended by Vijay Raj, Working President, NCP, Meghalaya State,WanshwaNongtdu, S.P Thapa, Dapkupar Nongrum, General Secretary, NYC, and Starfing J.L Pdahkasiej Executive Member, NCP, Meghalaya State.