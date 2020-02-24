More than 15 lakh people visit Hunar Haat so far

More than 15 lakh domestic and international visitors have visited Hunar Haat so far which comes to an end today. The Hunar Haat began on 13th of this month at Rajpath, New Delhi.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi today, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, the visitors encouraged the artisans and craftsmen and also enjoyed traditional delicacies of various states. He said, the next Hunar Haat will be organized in Ranchi from 29th February to 8th of next month.

Source: News On Air