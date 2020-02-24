Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 24 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

More than 15 lakh people visit Hunar Haat so far

More than 15 lakh people visit Hunar Haat so far
February 24
15:54 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

More than 15 lakh domestic and international visitors have visited Hunar Haat so far which comes to an end today. The Hunar Haat began on 13th of this month at Rajpath, New Delhi.

Briefing reporters in New Delhi today, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, the visitors encouraged the artisans and craftsmen and also enjoyed traditional delicacies of various states. He said, the next Hunar Haat will be organized in Ranchi from 29th February to 8th of next month.

 

Source: News On Air

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.