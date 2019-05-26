More Than 700 Rendered Homeless After Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Strike Tripura

NET Bureau

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in a report said, out of the 739 people, who are sheltered in various relief camps, 358 people are from Unakoti district and 381 from North Tripura district.

A total of 1,039 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall.

A total of 40 rescue boats were pressed into service by the state revenue department to evacuate the people from affected areas, he said.

“The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have also joined the rescue operations,” Das said.

A number of trees and electric posts were also uprooted due to blustery winds, officials said.

In Unakoti district, the water level of Manu river has crossed the danger mark on Saturday afternoon. The MeT department here predicted that rain and thundershowers with gusty winds will continue in the state on Sunday.

Source: News18