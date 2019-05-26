Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 26 May 2019

Northeast Today

More Than 700 Rendered Homeless After Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Strike Tripura

More Than 700 Rendered Homeless After Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm Strike Tripura
May 26
17:11 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) in a report said, out of the 739 people, who are sheltered in various relief camps, 358 people are from Unakoti district and 381 from North Tripura district.

A total of 1,039 houses were damaged due to heavy rainfall.

A total of 40 rescue boats were pressed into service by the state revenue department to evacuate the people from affected areas, he said.

“The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) have also joined the rescue operations,” Das said.

A number of trees and electric posts were also uprooted due to blustery winds, officials said.

In Unakoti district, the water level of Manu river has crossed the danger mark on Saturday afternoon. The MeT department here predicted that rain and thundershowers with gusty winds will continue in the state on Sunday.

Source: News18

Tags
North Tripura districtRainfallState Emergency Operations Centretripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.