More than Rs. 4 lakhs raise for Manipur’s river tragedy victims to be an eye opener for the Government

Kaybie Chongloi

Even though the tragic incident at Twilong (Barak) river in Manipur’s Tamenglong District on May 29, which claimed three lives and rendered six siblings orphaned, touched every hearts, yet it failed to touch the heart of the Government with reason best known to them paving way for the public voluntarily contribution which has already raised more than Rs. 4 lakhs thus far.

The people’s hope is that the poor six siblings in such pathetic condition are not avoided owing to the hearsay’s growing dissent in the BJP led coalition Government while the poor parentless children are already combating one of the worst situations in their life.

In an attempt to draw the immediate attention of the Government, people of Kangpokpi DHQs from all walks of life contributed Rs. 1,02,316 through crowdfunding organized by the Administrators of The Kanggui Post, a leading WhatsApp group among the Kuki community in collaboration with KSO Sadar Hills, KYU, KWWO, and KKL-GHQs yesterday.

The crowdfunding acknowledged by the Kangpokpi Town Committee begin at around 11 am in the morning at Kangpokpi main bazar and went through all the localities within the town and ultimately culminated at 5:00 pm in the afternoon.

Not only denizens of Kangpokpi DHQs, commuters, shopkeepers, vegetable vendors at Nute Kailhang, auto drivers, bus drivers, taxi drivers, jhum goers, boys and girls, young and old, but men and women also contributed in their own capacity to make one of the highest contribution s far for the six siblings.

Speaking to media persons after the crowdfunding, KKL-GHQs President, Kamthang Haokip said that despite all efforts and contribution on the part of like-minded people for the welfare of six siblings, the Government part is still lying vacant and unless the concerned authorities and the state Government fulfill their parts, nothing could be sufficient for these poor children.

He continued that being a philanthropic organization, KKL-GHQs has been looking after the welfare of the poor children at the maximum apart from various aid and help on the part of the general public while adding we are now only waiting for the Government response over the disaster.

He also said that as of now the public contribution for the poor six siblings including twins have cross Rs. 4 lakhs including the highest contribution made by the general public of Kangpokpi DHQs today which was appreciably initiated by the local journalist and the Administrators of The Kanggui Post WhatsApp Group as an eye opener for the Government.

KSO Sadar Hills President Thangminlen Kipgen said that public contribution begun as immediate as possible right after the unfortunate incident went viral in social media on May 29 and it continues till today from various angles while praying that let this act of generosity be an eye-opener for the local MLA and the state Government in addressing the needs of the poor children without further delay.

The Administrators of The Kanggui Post handover the crowdfunding amount including rice and clothes to the President, KSO Sadar Hills who later handed over to the President, KKL-GHQs in the presence of KYU and KWWO leaders while The Kanggui Post Administrators expressed sincere gratitude to all who contribute for the cause of the poor six siblings.

(L) Mangliengou Singson from Kaimai village in Tousem Sub Division under Tamei AC in Tamenglong District was drowned at Barak River along with his wife and his eldest daughter on May 29 while picking snails, which served as their main source of livelihood leaving behind his other six siblings orphaned.

Unfortunately, the eldest among the six surviving children were injured in a road accident day after the unfortunate incident at Barak River and hospitalized at Silchar who was looked after by KKL-GHQs while the other five including twins, who still need breastfeed were also under the love and care of KKL-GHQs till today.