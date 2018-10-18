MoS Defence Visits Border Areas of Tawang

NET Bureau

Union Minister of States for Defence Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre visited the Maratha Ground Staging Camp of the Indian Army located at an altitude of 12,200 ft while he was on a two-day forward area tour of Arunachal Pradesh. Dr Bhamre also paid homage to the great Maratha Warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj whose imposing statue is placed at the location, an official release stated.

The camp was established in 1983 by the troops of Maratha Light Regiment who assiduously worked day and night to carve out this piece of flat ground in the mountains.

Bhamre also interacted with the army officers and troops undertaking acclimatisation at the camp which is mandatory for their induction in mountainous areas above 12000 ft.

To motivate the soldiers the MoS even joined the troops in the traditional Maratha Lezium Dance. The MoS was conducted by Brigadier Zubin Bhatnagar in presence of Major General RK Jha, General Officer Commanding Ball of Fire Division.

The minister also visited the famous Tawang War Memorial and paid homage to 2420 martyrs of Kameng Sector in Indo-China Battle of 1962.

He appreciated the Indian Army’s multifarious contribution in nation building while maintaining the sanctity of Line of Actual Control with China even in the most treacherous terrain and weather conditions.

The Minister was reassured of the Indian Army’s professionalism and firmly resolves to guard the nation’s territorial integrity after the visit.