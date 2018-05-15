Shreyas Dosi

After the success of Avengers Infinity War, the Marvel characters definitely doing some action in the minds of the viewers. Let’s take a look at some of the most underrated Marvel characters of all time who actually deserve some more attention.

1. DRAX- The Destroyer

Drax appears first in the Guardians of Galaxy. His powers have been way underrated in the movies as compared to the comics. Arthur Douglas was reborn as Drax the Destroyer after his family was murdered by Thanos. Drax was created to destroy Thanos, he had abilities to heal himself, Superhuman Strength, flight and the capability to produce energy blasts from his Hands.

2. THANOS

If you have been following Marvel Comics since long and are a true Marvel fan you would notice that not even half of Thanos’s true powers have been depicted in the movies. Thanos had an enormous superhuman strength, speed, stamina, immortality. He was also capable of Telekinesis and Telepathy. Also, he was in love with Death (a female figure portrayed in the comics) and he killed the universe and collected the gems just to be worthy of Death’s love.

3. STORM

Storm appears in the X-Men movie. In the movies storm has been shown to have only weather controlling powers and is very weak whereas she originally has great combat strength, is an excellent marksman and can also control atmospheric pressure as well as modify temperature. She was the first lady character in the Marvel Comics.

4. APOCALYPSE

The villain from X-Men Apocalypse is one of the most powerful mutants but the way he was defeated in the movies was really ridiculous. He could control everything around you.

5. Corvus Glaive

Corvus Glaive is a fictional super-villain who appears in the Movie Infinity war under the Black Order (A group of aliens working for Thanos). In comics he has super strength, super speed, super endurance, and super senses and is immortal. However in the movies his powers are limited and suppressed. He is also killed by the Avengers in the movies.