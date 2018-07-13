Mother-daughter Drowns in River While Washing Clothes in Manipur

In a tragic incident, a 32-year-old Nepali woman from Manipur and her 9-year-old daughter drowned in the Zil River in Manipur’s Kangpokpi District on Tuesday afternoon when the mother-daughter duo were washing clothes near the river bank.

The misfortune happened at about 2:30 pm on Tuesday in the deceptively calm Zil River, flowing through the state capital Imphal from Saikul AC in Lhungtin Sub Division of Kangpokpi District, when the mother drowned in an attempt to rescue her drowning daughter.

The mother-daughter duo was identified as Chali Maya Khadka (32), w/o Man Bahadur (Mune) Khadka and Monika Khadka (9), d/o Man Bahadur (Mune) Khadka of K. Phaipijang Molkon under Lhungtin Sub Division in Saikul Assembly Constituencies of Kangpokpi District.

Following the urgent distressed call of CSOs Saikul over the heartbreaking incident, local people including few local divers immediately swung into action to trace and rescue the mother-daughter but they were untraceable till night.

After a hectic search the next day on Wednesday, the search party managed to find the lifeless body of the poor brave mother below Makokching suspension bridge in the afternoon at around 2:55 pm but the daughter remained untraceable till date.

Saikul civil society organizations under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Saikul Gamkai filed a report at the Saikul police station while recovering the lifeless body of the poor mother whose cremation ceremony was conducted later in the afternoon in the presence of her husband and two other two children at K. Phaipijang Molkon village after it was brought from Saikul Hill Town by Saikul Police.

Combating the exceedingly increasing water level and strong current of the deceptively calm Zil River, the hard labour and efforts of the search party in finding the body of the 9-year-old girl remain in vain even after two days while it has become not only difficult but impossible for the search party to continue the search further as the water level and the current of the river has increased tremendously owing to the continuous rainfall.

The yet to be traced 9-year-old girl Monika Khadka was a student of Class III in LM Model English School, Molkon while her siblings study in Class I and KG in the same school.

A farmer by profession, Man Bahadur (Mune) Khadka survives his family with his meager income through his hard labour apart from cultivating paddy field. The local people and K. Phaipijang village chief helped the poor farmer in cremation of his brave wife who had sacrificed her life in an attempt to save her drowning daughter.

Meanwhile, CSOs Saikul under the aegis of Kuki Inpi Saikul Gamkai appeal everyone more particularly those residing along the Zil river till Imphal to help the poor family find their daughter in all possible means while urging the concerned department and state Government to compensate the huge and irreparable loss of poor Man Bahadur (Mune) Khadka and his family.

- Net Bureau, Kaybie Chongloi