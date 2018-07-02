Motivational Comedy Video Released

A motivational stand-up comedy special video of Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam called ‘Why I love my haters?’ was released on Sunday at Ireima Seva Association Building, Kwakeithel Laishram Leikai, Imphal.

It was released by Laishram Achou Singh as the chief guest, S. Jugeshwor Singh as guest of honour and Okram Shamugou as president of the function.

Birkarnelzelzit Thiyam is a columnist for the Sangai Express (English Edition). He started his career in stand-up comedy two years ago at Canada and tour New York, Toronto with his comedy club there.

Speaking to IFP, he said this is the first time in India to launch his stand-up comedy and wanted to launch it in his own state itself. The motivational stand-up comedy video mainly focuses on parenting style of the state and India as a whole and also women empowerment.

He said comedy is a special kind of art often ignored by people. It is an easy way to reveal the ugly truth of society. Creating openness through comedy is the aim of this video, he added.