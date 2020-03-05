Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 05 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

MoU signed between Arunachal Pradesh and IIMCCIP

MoU signed between Arunachal Pradesh and IIMCCIP
March 05
16:44 2020
NET Bureau

Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park(IIMCCIP) for promotion of investment in start-up through incubation and investment programmes in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

The objective of the MoU is to create a culture of entrepreneurship among the youths and provide necessary support to transform their innovative ideas to successful business venture. IIMCIP will help the State to develop an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem, which will nurture the untapped potential and talent of the State. Under this programme, a series of outreach and awareness events will be launched across the State. This will be followed by hunt for identifying promising business ideas, which will be provided incubation support to make them sustainable and investable.

Chief Minister stated that this is a noble initiative which will certainly empower the youth to create a positive socio-economic impact in the State leveraging innovation. He also mentioned that all the key stakeholders like Government, Industry and Academia should work together to take the State to the next level. He said the State Government has big expectation from this programme and he requested IIM, Calcutta (IIMCIP) to provide necessary hand holding to make this a grand success.

