MoU signed for conservation of mithuns in Mizoram

NET Bureau

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Government of Mizoram and ICAR-National Research Centre on Mithun (NRCM), Medziphema, Dimapur, Nagaland recently for the conservation of mithuns in Mizoram.

NRCM is the sole institute in the country dedicated to conservation and characterisation of Mithun (Bos frontalis).

The ICAR-NRCM has taken lead in the promotion of Mithun farming through the propagation of semi-intensive Mithun rearing, scientific identification, and evaluation of the Mithun. Being one of the few States having Mithun as livestock in the country, Mizoram Government and the State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department have implemented a number of programmes and schemes to benefit the Mithun farmers.

In order to strengthen the ongoing activities, an agreement was made to cooperate in the successful use and propagation of technologies and their transfer for socio-economic benefits of the Mithun farmers in Mizoram.

The agreement includes scientific guidance and technology transfer to the State including – construction of Mithun sheds in two districts of Mizoram; development and establishment of Mithun breeding farm in the State; supply of 500 semen doses for free to the State for improvement of Mithun population. The agreement has provision to provide training to State Govt personnel in Mithun rearing activities at ICAR-NRC on Mithun centre Nagaland, etc.

Source: The Assam Tribune