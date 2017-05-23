Mouthwatering Tribal Delicacies from North East India

Amir Rehan

We often talk about Indian cuisines that are absolutely lip smacking but in this process we almost forget that there are some hidden dishes from the Northeast. These foods are a big hit among the tribal’s of all the different states in North East India and it would be pretty nice to have a look at them.

All I hear is Gourmet right now, (Good Food). They are as per the following.

1. Bamboo Shoot Fry – Meghalaya:

Source: www.travelwhistle.com

The Bamboo Shoot Fry is a well known dish among the locals and it is prepared by cutting the bamboo shoot into tiny pieces and then a bit of baking soda is added to neutralize any kind of acidity that may be there in the bamboo. Red chilies are added and then it is garnished with Fenugreek.

Many of the locals prefer having this bamboo shoot fry with local liquor.

2. Sanpiau – Mizoram:

Source: www.thebetterindia.com

Sanpiau is basically cooked with rice porridge and has an amazing combination of finely powdered rice, coriander paste, fish sauce, crushed black pepper and spring onions. The dish is quite popular in the streets of Mizoram and you would definitely find people having it around you.

Up for some tasty food?

3. Black Sticky Rice Pudding – Nagaland:

Source: www.blogspot.com

As the name of the dish sounds a bit mysterious, the flavor isn’t that scary. It is basically flavored with sweet nuts and also it contains full of fiber that is quite good for your health. The black glutinous rice is a carbohydrate which releases sugar but doesn’t let you put on weight. The addition of pistachio and skimmed milk gives you a fascinating flavor.

4. Gundruk – Sikkim:

Source: thegundruk.com

Gundruk is made up of radish, cauliflower, leafy greens and sinki. Those who love vegetables will definitely want to try this out and try something different for a change as compared to something non veg. The dish is prepared in such a way that it will appeal your eyes with its staggering color.

5. Pigeon Meat with Banana Flowers – Assam:

Source: www.assameserecipes.blogspot.com

In Assamese this is also called as Koldhil Parho Mangsho and it is a dish that is very popular in the rural parts of Assam. There goes a lot into making this dish a success by mashing the cut pieces of the pigeon meat with banana flowers. Garlic, ginger, red chilies ajwain, bay leaves, fenugreek grains, peppercorns and turmeric is used to make it right and give that appealing taste. Phew! That is a lot of things combined together, right?

PS: The Pigeon meat is served with rice and the locals even use mustard oil into it to make it an extraordinary one.