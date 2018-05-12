Movie Marathon with Your Mother

Shreyas Doshi

Mother’s day is all about pampering your mother. Be it cooking her favourite lunch or taking her out somewhere or even not doing any mischief. However, if you and your mother are feeling lazy to go out as this special day falls on a Sunday, this mother’s day let it be all about you and your mother with a bucket full of Popcorn.

Here is a list of few movies which would make your mother feel more special and happy this Mothers Day.

1. Mai

Directed and written by Mahesh Kodiyal starring Padmini Kolhapure, Ram Kapoor and Asha Bhosle is a family drama of how a family abandon their mother. “Mai” means mother in Marathi. A widowed mother of 4 is a 65 year old woman living with her only son Munna is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease is abandoned by her 2 daughters and Munna too gets a job offer in USA so he decides to admit his mother in an Old Age home. Madhu, the eldest daughter decides to take Mai home going against her husband and daughter who dislikes ‘Mai’. The story is about how Madhu convinces her husband and daughter and they surrender against Mai’s love through.

This movie will surely strike your emotions and make you want to hug your mother.

2. MOM

Mom directed by Ravi Udyavar, is a thriller starring Sridevi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna, Adnan Siddiqui. Devki is a biology teacher married to a businessman having two step- daughters. Despite all the efforts, affection and warm approaches by Devki, Arya rebuff all of Devki’s attempts to create a relationship. While Devki’s father is out for business trip, Arya asks permission from Devki to attend a valentine party with her friend which she hesitantly allows and Arya tragically is molested. This is the story of how Devki brings justice to her eldest step-daughter, Arya.

This movie depicts the love of a mother and all her sacrifices for her Children which they normally neglect.

3. The Parent Trap

Co-Written and Directed by Naincee Meyers, this movie stars Lindsay Lohan, Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid. In 1986, Nick and Liz get Divorced after having two twin daughters each keeping one. 11 years later they both accidentally send their kids to the same summer camp where the daughters Hallie and Annie, after fighting a lot discover that they are sisters. Soon they decide to exchange themselves and re-unite their parents through a series of events.

This movie will surely make you laugh and cry at the same time.

4. Lion

Lion directed by Garth Davis, starring Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara and David Wenham is the biography of a boy named Saroo from the village called Khandwa. It is a journey of how Saroo who is reunited with his family after 20 years. His journey from being run away by kidnappers to being raised by Australian foster parents to searching his real mom through google earth and finding her waiting for him will make you laugh and cry as well.

5. Step-Mom

Directed by Christ Columbus, starring Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon,Ed Harris, Jena Malone. Jackie and Luke Harrison are divorced Ney York couple trying to helptheir children Anna and Ben. Luke lives with his girlfriend Isabelle and two children. Ben is kind to Isabelle but Anna is rebellious doesn’t like her alike her mother Jackie. It is a story of how Isaballe and Jackie bond together and end up being their two mothers for their children having a happy ending.

This journey will make you wet your hankies and also provoke cries of laughter.