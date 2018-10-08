Moyong distributes free LPG connections to 22 women beneficiaries under PMUY

Altogether 22 (twenty two) women

beneficiaries of Boying,Yapgo and Mongku Villages received free LPG

Gas connections under the expanded Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

(PMUY)from the Local MLA ,Kaling Moyong ,in a distribution programme

held in Boying Dere(Community Hall).A Safety Clinic demonstrating safe

use of LPG connections was also conducted by Manager S.Paul and team

members of M/s Sanggo Gas Agency for the women beneficiaries.

The MLA said that use of clean fuel and smokeless kitchen will go a

long way in reducing indoor air pollution for better health of women

folk and their families, adding the successful PMUY has been launched

by the Prime Minister for ensuring a better and cleaner,pollution free

cooking for women of the country.

Moyong also asked the GBs and other stakeholders to create awareness

on the recently launched Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal

Yojana(CMAAY) for availing Medical Coverage under the recently

launched CM Flagship Scheme as stated vision of the Scheme to accord

quality and Cashless health care services to the People with the Motto

of Unversal Health Coverage to all.

Among other Boying Village Secretary, Ojong Moyong, Obit Tamuk Mandal

Adyaksh -38th Pasighat East Mandal Committee, T. Tasung President,

Bogong Block BJP , Tamong Taki and Asar Padun,Vice-Presidents -38th

Pasighat East Mandal Committee, O.Rukbo, Boying Head GB, GBs Olik

Ering, Okom Ering attended the LPG distribution programmme.

Sd/ D.Dodum,DIPRO