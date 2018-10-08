Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 08 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Moyong distributes free LPG connections to 22 women beneficiaries under PMUY

Moyong distributes free LPG connections to 22 women beneficiaries under PMUY
October 08
14:23 2018
Altogether 22 (twenty two) women
beneficiaries of Boying,Yapgo and Mongku Villages received free LPG
Gas connections under the expanded Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana
(PMUY)from the Local MLA ,Kaling Moyong ,in a distribution programme
held in Boying Dere(Community Hall).A Safety Clinic demonstrating safe
use of LPG connections was also conducted by Manager S.Paul and team
members of M/s Sanggo Gas Agency for the women beneficiaries.
The MLA said that use of clean fuel and smokeless kitchen will go a
long way in reducing indoor air pollution for better health of women
folk and their families, adding the successful PMUY has been launched
by the Prime Minister for ensuring a better and cleaner,pollution free
cooking for women of the country.
Moyong also asked the GBs and other stakeholders to create awareness
on the recently launched Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal
Yojana(CMAAY) for availing Medical Coverage under the recently
launched CM Flagship Scheme as stated vision of the Scheme to accord
quality and Cashless health care services to the People with the Motto
of Unversal Health Coverage to all.
Among other Boying Village Secretary, Ojong Moyong, Obit Tamuk Mandal
Adyaksh -38th Pasighat East Mandal Committee, T. Tasung President,
Bogong Block BJP , Tamong Taki and Asar Padun,Vice-Presidents -38th
Pasighat East Mandal Committee, O.Rukbo, Boying Head GB, GBs Olik
Ering, Okom Ering attended the LPG distribution programmme.
Sd/ D.Dodum,DIPRO

