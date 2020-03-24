Moyong takes stock of preparedness to tackle Covid-19 Gives Ten Lakhs spot sanction

NET Bureau

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong accompanied by DC Dr. Kinny Singh and SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday visited the Isolation Center at BPGH and Quarantine Center at Tourist Lodge, Pasighat, set up by the health department. He held thorough discussion with officers on preparedness to tackle on possibility Covid-19.

DC Dr. Kinny Singh, JDHS Dr. D. Rina, DMO Dr. Kaling Dai, M/S Dr. YR Darang and Surveillance Officer Dr. Tarik Talom briefed the visiting MLA about all ongoing arrangements while SP Rajiv Ranjan Singh threw lights on security arrangements being taken up by police.

Later, the MLA along with the officers also visited the 2-Mile entry check gate. While interacting with the police personnel on duty, Moyong appreciated them for their tireless efforts and dedication.

MLA Moyong on Monday donated his three months’ salary amounting three lakhs to the district administration for procurement of masks, sanitizers and medicines etc. In addition to this, the MLA also gave spot sanction of seven lakhs for immediate procurement of twenty thousand masks for common needy masses of Pasighat.

Meanwhile, CO Oyan Dr. H. Panggeng has informed that Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering held a coordination meeting at the Ruksin ADC’s office and provided funds to the MO Incharge of Rani and Sille PHCs to meet requirements of masks, sanitizers and disinfection for health personnel.