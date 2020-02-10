MP Naba Kr Sarania violating Parliamentary privileges: BJSM

NET Bureau

Bodoland Janajati Suraksha Mancha (BJSM) on Sunday said that Kokrajhar MP Naba Kr. Sarania had been violating the parliamentary privileges for ST communities and alleged that he was instigating the non-tribal people against the Bodo tribal people.

In a statement, the president of the BJSM, Janaklal Basumatary said MP Naba Kr. Sarania was elected MP from Kokrajhar ST reserved constituency of BTC 6th Schedule area by producing a false ST certificate claiming him belonging to the Borokachari community. He said that Sarania had cheated the Borokachari people who lost their tribal representative in their ST reserved constituency and he had cheated the Constitution of India by depriving the Boro tribal people of the political representation reserved for them. He had also cheated the Election Commission by claiming false ST certificate. Sarania belongs to the non-tribal O Boro community, which is not ST, and so, he has cheated the Parliament and violated parliamentary privileges to represent the O-Boro non-tribal communities against the Boro tribal community in the ST reserved constituency, said Basumatary. He also accused him of instigating the O-Boro non-tribal people against the Boro tribal community.

Basumatary said the non-tribal ratio must be taken from the creation of tribal belts and blocks in 1947. The present claim of 70:30 was illegal and meant to suppress or destroy the tribal existence by the O-Boro non-tribal illegal encroachers. “About 70 per cent O Boro non-tribals are illegal encroachers in tribal belts and blocks of BTC. Thus the MP is representing these illegal non-tribal encroachers in ST reserved constituency. They have taken away the tribal reserved political rights by voting for non-tribal candidate in tribal reserved constituency,” he said, adding that the non-tribals who have been living before 1947 in tribal belts and blocks would not lose land rights in BTC but the non-tribals entering tribal belts and blocks after 1947 notification did not have land rights and they were treated as illegal encroachers in tribal belts and blocks.

The tribal leader said the claim of scheduling of Koch Rajbongshi was also misleading as there was no ethnic community by the name of Koch Rajbongshi. ‘Koch’ and ‘Rajbongshi’ are separate castes, he said. MP Naba Kr. Sarania representing a non-existent community was causing immense harm to the existing Scheduled Tribes of Assam and BTC. So he appealed to the central leadership not to be misled by this artificial claim of MP Naba Kr. Sarania who had violated the parliamentary privileges.

Source: The Sentinel