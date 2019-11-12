MPC alleges illegal influx from Assam

NET Bureau

The Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) on Monday strongly blamed the Mizoram state government headed by Zoramthanga for the alleged influx of illegal migrants from Assam into the state after publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

A statement issued by the MPC alleged that there has been “unusual and speedy increase” in the number of “outsiders” in various district headquarters of Mizoram since the publication of NRC in August in Assam. The party also accused the Mizoram government of failing to protect the state boundaries. The MPC further alleged that the number of “outsiders” especially non-tribal traders and labourers has increased in the state capital and other district headquarters since recently.

It then said that the “speedy and abnormal increase” of non-tribal population can cause demographic impact and hamper the business of the “native Mizos”.

Meanwhile, police officials said that they have not received any report of illegal influx to Mizoram from Assam.

It can be noted here that the Mizoram government had in September alerted police and issued an order instructing officials not to issue “temporary” Inner Line Permit (ILP) to those persons whose names did not figure in the “citizen list”.

Three Mizoram’s districts of Kolasib, Aizawl and Mamit shares a 64.6 km long border with south Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. The entry points to Mizoram from Assam are Vairengte, Bairabi, Phaisen and Saiphai village.

Source: The Morung Express