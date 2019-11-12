Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 12 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

MPC alleges illegal influx from Assam

MPC alleges illegal influx from Assam
November 12
11:35 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) on Monday strongly blamed the Mizoram state government headed by Zoramthanga for the alleged influx of illegal migrants from Assam into the state after publication of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

A statement issued by the MPC alleged that there has been “unusual and speedy increase” in the number of “outsiders” in various district headquarters of Mizoram since the publication of NRC in August in Assam. The party also accused the Mizoram government of failing to protect the state boundaries. The MPC further alleged that the number of “outsiders” especially non-tribal traders and labourers has increased in the state capital and other district headquarters since recently.

It then said that the “speedy and abnormal increase” of non-tribal population can cause demographic impact and hamper the business of the “native Mizos”.

Meanwhile, police officials said that they have not received any report of illegal influx to Mizoram from Assam.

It can be noted here that the Mizoram government had in September alerted police and issued an order instructing officials not to issue “temporary” Inner Line Permit (ILP) to those persons whose names did not figure in the “citizen list”.

Three Mizoram’s districts of Kolasib, Aizawl and Mamit shares a 64.6 km long border with south Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts. The entry points to Mizoram from Assam are Vairengte, Bairabi, Phaisen and Saiphai village.

Source: The Morung Express

Tags
Inner Line PermitmizoramMizoram People’s ConferenceNational Register of Citizens
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.