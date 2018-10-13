Mr Perfectionist: Dipankar Talukdar

September Edition, Fashion

The handsome hunk from Assam, Dipankar Talukdar, has successfully dazzled the ramps of many pageants winning the title of ‘Mr India Model of the World’ title recently. With his immense talent and charisma, this alluring ‘perfectionist’ is out for more explorations making the Northeast proud. In a Tete-e-Tete with Chirasmrita Devi, this dazzler from Assam speaks out more.



From Engineering to Modeling

I am a mechanical engineer by qualification from Royal Global University. Both my parents are doctors. At first, they were sceptical about my decision of pursuing modelling but now they support me. Since the time I was a kid, I used to follow actors like Hrithik Roshan, John Abraham, and Arjun Rampal. They inspired me and my mind was set to be in the glamour industry. When your aim is clear, nothing can stop you. So, here I am.

Looks Matter?

It is said that one shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. But people do! If you want to be someone or something, you have to look like it. I believe if you want to be a leader, you have to look like one.

Challenges

The most challenging thing that I faced in the modelling industry has been because of my height. The industry demands models with at least 6 feet in height. But yes, if you give your best and work hard enough these challenges can be undone. Of course, I can’t do anything about my height. So, I worked on other things. My daily concern was how to improve myself day by day. What I am today, I want to be a version of myself tomorrow.

Mantra for a Perfect Shot

To give that perfect shot, one has to visualise the camera as his/her beloved. You have to imagine that your beloved is standing right in front of you and you want him/her to ‘look’ at you. Once you have this feeling, you are all set to rock any photoshoot.

Future Plans

We should always aim high. My aim is Hollywood and nothing is impossible. There was a time when some people used to say that I cannot be a model. But now I am. So, who knows I might be there as well.