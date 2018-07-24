MS Dhoni Becomes the Highest Income Tax Payer in Jharkhand

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become the biggest income tax payer in Jharkhand, by paying income tax of Rs 12.17 crore in financial year 2017-18. According to a report in Prabhat Khabar, the firebrand cricketer has also deposited Rs 3 crore as advance tax for the next financial year.

According to chief income tax commissioner V Mahalingam, Dhoni had in financial year 2016-17 paid income tax of Rs 10.93 crore. However, he was not the biggest tax payer in the state in the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife on the retirement of Dhoni from One Day International format of the game after the former captain took the ball from umpire after recent series loss against England. The incident was caught on camera and widely circulated, triggering speculations of the wicketkeeper-batsman calling it a day in the limited overs format.

However, the rumours were quashed by Team India coach Ravi Shastri. He told The Times of India, “MS wanted to show the ball to Bharat Arun. He wanted to show him the wear and tear the ball had endured, to get a general idea of what the conditions were like. That’s rubbish. MS is not going anywhere.”

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had also rallied behind the most successful captain of Indian cricket, saying only Dhoni can decide on when he has to retire. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Tendulkar had said, “The player only has to take the call. A player of his calibre, who has been around for a long time, knows what is expected of him. And where he stands. So, I will leave the decision to him.”

Dhoni recently became the only cricketer to enter 10,000 ODI runs club with a batting average of over 50. He had also become the third fastest Indian to join the league after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

- Zee Media Bureau