Sun, 04 Mar 2018

Northeast Today

Muhammad Ali Jinnah Didn’t Want a Separate Country: Abdullah

Muhammad Ali Jinnah Didn’t Want a Separate Country: Abdullah
March 04
15:34 2018
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, didn’t want a separate country for Muslims, but happened due to Indian leaders’ refusal to accept minority status for Muslims and Sikh in the country.

“Jinnah was not going to divide the country. The commission was delivered and the decision was taken that India would be divided. It said we will keep a special representation for Muslims. We will keep special dispensation for minorities and Sikh, but will not let the nation divide,” said Abdullah.

Abdullah further said it was political leaders’ Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and Sardar Patel’s refusal to the commission that led to Jinaah’s demand for Pakistan.

Jinnah agreed but Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and Sardar Patel did not agree. When this did not happen it was then that Jinnah demanded for Pakistan. Or else there would have been no separation. There would have been no Bangladesh, no Pakistan; there would have been one India,” said Abdullah.

-ANI

