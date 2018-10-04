Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 04 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

Mukesh Ambani India's Richest Man for 11th Straight Year

Mukesh Ambani India’s Richest Man for 11th Straight Year
October 04
11:10 2018
Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on October 4 was named India’s wealthiest for the 11th consecutive year with a net worth of $47.3 billion, according to Forbes’ annual India’s Richest 2018 list.
Wipro’s Azim Premji came second with a net worth of $21 billion. Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO of ArcelorMittal, followed with a net worth of $18.3 billion.
Hinduja brothers – Ashok, Gopichand, Prakash and Srichand – were ranked fourth on the list of richest Indians for 2018 with a net worth of $18 billion.
Construction tycoon Pallonji Mistry, who controls the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, ranked fifth with a net worth of $15.7 million, followed by software giant HCL Technologies’ co-founder Shiv Nadar (net worth: $14.6 billion).
According to Forbes, the Godrej family, with a net worth of $18.4 billion, stood seventh while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ Dilip Sanghvi ranked eighth (net worth: $12.6 billion).
Aditya Birla Group’s Chairman Kumar Birla finished a close ninth with a net worth of $12.5 billion. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani was named India’s 10th richest person with a net worth of $11.9 billion.
Among the key gainers on the list this year were Paytm’s founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma. In August, billionaire investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested $300 million in Sharma’s firm taking Paytm’s valuation to $10 billion. This in turn took Sharma’s net worth to $2.15 billion.

Mukesh Ambanirichest man
