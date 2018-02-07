Mukul Files Nomination for Second Seat, Mondal for Phulbari

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Wednesday filed nomination paper for Songsak, his second constituency at DC office in Williamnagar, where he will be pitted against NPP strongman Nihim D. Shira.

On Tuesday Sangma had filed nomination for Ampati constituency, his home turf, where he is in a straight fight with BJP candidate Bakul Hajong.

Some of the high profile candidates who filed their nomination on the last day were — Meghalaya speaker Abu Taheer Mondal of Congress for Phulbari Constituency, sitting MLA Clement Marak of Congress for Selsella constituency, sitting independent MLA Ashahel D. Shira for Rajabala constituency, sports and youth affairs minister Zenith Sangma for Rangsakona constituency and his wife sitting MDC and chairman of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council Sadhiarani M. Sangma for Gambegre constituency.

Former minister and senior BJP leader K. C. Boro filed his nomination for Tikrikilla constituency, while former minister and BJP leader Billykid A. Sangma filed his nomination for South Tura constituency.

Chiang D. Shira, an aspiring BJP candidate, who was denied party ticket for North Tura filed his nomination, while BJP state vice president Edmund Sangma, who was denied party ticket filed his nomination for Raksamgre as an independent candidate.

Shira and Edmund submitted their resignation letter to state BJP president Shibun Lyngdoh prior to filing their nomination as independent candidate today.

Majority of the plain belt candidate today filed their nomination papers. In plain belt of Garo hills, the issue of road has been a major poll plank with opposition cornering the Congress party.

Countering the allegations, Meghalaya speaker and Congress leader Abu Taheer Mondal said, “It is politically motivated. The road which was with the North Eastern Council (NEC) has been converted to national highway and tender has been floated for its construction”.

The road from Selsella to Tikrikilla, which stretches to about 60 km is in a deplorable condition and the opposition is hammered the Congress.

He said that the opposition has no other issue so they were trying to take advantage on the issue of road. “In Phulbari and other constituencies in plaint belt there has been several new roads connecting villages, which has been the biggest achievement of the Congress party”, Mondal added.

He said that people of Meghalaya would repose their faith in the Congress party based on the development initiatives, which were taken up by the Congress government under the leadership of chief minister Mukul Sangma.

The Congress party, which is facing for the first time two strong opponents, BJP and NPP in the Garo hills believes that these two parties will not make any significant impact for the Congress in this election.

Congress leader Zenith Sangma remarked that that NPP is jointly fighting with BJP against the Congress and their internal alliance has been exposed. “In several constituencies BJP is backing NPP and in some NPP is backing BJP. We are coming back with power to form the government with a thumping majority”, he added.

He also accused the BJP – NPP combine for trying to hijack the implementation of central schemes by creating false propaganda.