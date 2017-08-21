Mukul Lays Foundation for First LP School in Remote Garo Hills Village

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Saturday laid the foundation stone for construction of a building of a Lower Primary School at Damdiloka village in South West Garo Hills.

It was a jubilant moment for the people of the village as the school, which was opened in February earlier this year, got financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh through Border Areas Development for the construction of the school.

Before the opening of this school, the children from Damdiloka had to walk about 2 kms to go to the nearest school located in Goragre village.

Stating that it was the responsibility of both State and Central governments to ensure that every village has its own school, Mukul said “It is an irony that this village is getting its first school only in the 45th year of Meghalaya’s statehood which is long overdue”.

Reiterating his disappointment and concern over the poor performance of the students of the district in the SSLC exams, Mukul came down heavily on the school managing committees who have been empowered to take full responsibility of the management of their respective schools for their failure to ensure that the education of their children are compromised.

“If students of private schools where teachers get less salary than their counterparts in government school can fare well in their studies, what is the reason for students in government schools failing so miserably?” he questioned.

“Power without responsibility will destroy our nation”, the chief minister said and visibly expressed his pain saying, “If school managing committee are failing in their responsibilities then they are cheating their own people and compromising with the future of their children.”

He also expressed hope that the school will be a harbinger of development in the area and urged upon the school managing committee to take full responsibility and ensure that the school caters to all round growth and development of their children.

He personally gave tips and suggestion to the school managing committee for proper management of the school to make it one of the best schools in the area. He also assured people of the village that the students of the school would get the right kind of handholding and guidance since the teachers appointed in their school were trained teachers.

The deputy commissioner of South West Garo Hills Cyril Diengdoh expressed his happiness that the village would soon be getting its permanent school building and urged upon the community to ensure that a good building comes up which would become a landmark in the village and make their best efforts to see that this school becomes a centre of excellence that will bring about change in the lives of the people of the village.

Assistant Director of Border Areas Development, Garo Hills, Eva Gunme Marak informed that the proposal for construction of this school building was given only two months back and expressed her gratitude to the government for according speedy sanction for the school building.

The village chief of Damdiloka village said they had been demanding for a school for more than 30 years and thanked the authorities saying their long felt need has been fulfilled with the opening of this school in February this year.