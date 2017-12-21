Mukul Sangma Congress Manifesto Panel Chief for Meghalaya Polls

The Congress on Wednesday named Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma as its Manifesto Committee Chairman and H.D.R. Lyngdoh as chief of the party’s Campaign Committee for the 2018 assembly election.

The names were approved by Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

Members of the Manifesto Committee are former Chief Ministers D.D. Lapang and Salseng C. Marak, R.C. Laloo, Charles Pyngrope, James S. Lyngdoh, Ampreen Lyngdoh, and Manas Das Gupta.

The 15-member Campaign Committee has Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Vincent Pala. Meghalaya is likely to hold assembly election in February.

-IANS