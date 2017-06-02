Mukul Sangma Inaugurates Act East Business Show in Shillong

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the Act East Business Show in Shillong highlighting the existing potentialities in the North East region and their opportunities for mutual benefits.

“The purpose of such dialogues is to aggregate the potentialities that exist in the region and to leverage upon these potentialities and open up opportunities for mutual benefits of all,” the chief minister said in his opening remark. He said the business shows held in Shillong in previous years have been successful in highlighting the potential of the North East region as a gateway to India s South Eastern neighbourhood.

Admitting that it is a challenge for any government to change the mindset of the people to take up risks outside the security of government jobs, he said that through such engagements, the large number of educated youth in the state will be provided with an opportunity to look at spaces outside the government sector.

He said the presence of successful businessmen and their experience and sharing of testimony will inspire many to take up risks and become successful businessmen and entrepreneurs.

Informing that the state is blessed with natural resources of both flora and fauna, he also mentioned of the human resources that is required to attract investments in Tourism, Agriculture, Horticulture, Information Technology, Education, Handloom and Handicrafts.

Earlier, NEC member C K Das said earlier people were reluctant to go outside the region for business but that times have changed since then and we have people expanding their business to South East Asian countries. He said that there is a need to have clear guidelines and policy to implement Act East Policy.

He also informed that there is a need for research analysis in business prospects between the North East region and South East Asia and added there is also a need for import and export of high value and low value commodities as well as human resources and technology. This year’s event is also part of the commemorative programmes conducted by the Government of India to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the India-ASEAN Dialogue Relations.

In the audience were also Ambassador of Philippines to India, Ma Teresita C Daza, Ambassador of Thailand to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi, Ambassador of Lao PDR to India, Southam Sakonhninhom, Asst High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India, Kazi Muntashir Mursheed, Li Baijun, Economic & Commercial Counselor, Embassy of Peoples Republic of China to India and Habib Md Choudhury, Chairman, ASEAN India Business Council (AIBC), Lao PDR Chapter.

-PTI