Mukul Sangma Working for Himself and Family: Nalin Kohli

BJP leader and national spokesperson Nalin Kohli on Wednesday said the Congress government in Meghalaya under Mukul Sangma followed the motto of “apna vikas aur apne parivar ka vikas” unlike that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “sabka saath sabka vikas” .

“His(Sangma’s) entire development is about himself and the growth of his family members, Kohli told newsmen in Shillong. The chief minister’s brother Zenith Sangma is his cabinet colleague and holds the sports portfolio. His wife is a legislator and his son-in-law Daryl Momin had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections in 2014.

“Mukul Sangma cannot speak of either development or performance. His tenure will be known as the tenure in which even the Congress leaders are most unhappy about,” he said. Speaking on Congress government’s alleged “non-performance”, Kohli said Forget about the people, roads or traffic. He (Mukul) has time to build a palatial house for himself but not the state assembly.

Meghalaya is without a permanent assembly building since the palatial one that housed it was gutted in an inferno in 2001 and the Good Wood bungalow built by the government at a cost of Rs 30 crore for the chief minister was completed in two years and Sangma moved in in 2013 shortly after he was re-elected.

“These are the priorities and that is why the people of Garo Hills defeated him when his wife contested the Lok Sabha elections,” Kohli remarked. Kohli said the Congress has no track record in their tenure to show any development or performance and therefore raked up the beef ban issue.

The problem is the issue is being brought to the forefront by all political parties, specially Mukul Sangma’s government, because they are petrified and are scared to death with the three years of sabka saath sab ka vikas of Prime Minister Modi, Kohli said.

“Modi s government is working relentlessly on one thing – that we are the government for those who voted for us and for those who did not. For those who stand besides us and for those who did not. We are a government of 125 crore people and there is love and affection in the government for each one,” he said.

Speaking on religious harmony, “This is the land that respects everyone. I may have my faith but I will respect yours and I will still respect you if you do not have any faith. It is a mutual thing,” Kohli said.

