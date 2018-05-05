Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 06 May 2018

Northeast Today

Mukul Sangma’s Daughter to Contest Ampati By-Poll

Mukul Sangma's Daughter to Contest Ampati By-Poll
May 05
21:58 2018
Meghalaya Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangmas daughter Miani D Shira will be the Congress candidate for the May 28 by-election in Ampati constituency in the state, party officials said on Saturday.

AICC president Rahul Gandhi has approved Shiras name after her name was shortlisted and sent by the state party leadership for approval, they said quoting a communique by AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

The by-election was necessitated after Sangma resigned from Ampati after winning from Songsak seat as well in the state assembly election on February 27.

The by-elections will be held on May 28 and the result will be declared on May 31. The last date of withdrawal is May 14.

Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor told PTI that the election department has sought deployment of four companies of central armed police forces.

The BSF has also been asked to keep tight vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border and district officials in Assam have also been requested coordination for successful poll, he said.

-PTI

