Mukul Turned Congress to be a Mukul Party: Conrad Sangma

The political currents have changed in Meghalaya and people have a desire for a change and the change will happen, this was stated by National People’s Party chief Conrad K. Sangma on Tuesday.

“People had enough of Congress and have realised that in Congress party there is no democracy as Mukul have turned Congress to be a Mukul Party”, he said.

Conrad on Tuesday began his whirlwind chopper tour of four different constituencies, Songsak, Chokpot, Kharkutta and the coal rich belt of Shallang under Mawshynrut constituency of West Khasi Hills.

At Shallang, he accused Mukul Sangma government for failing to take up the issue of coal with the centre post NGT ban. Conrad said that people in Meghalaya largely depend on coal directly or indirectly but the chief minister has failed to ensure that mining is in the interest of the people.

“I raised the issue in the Parliament several times and with the ministry because I am really concerned for our people and their livelihood. It is surprising that the state government under the leadership of Mukul failed to take up the issue with the centre”, he said.

Conrad also accused Mukul for being least interested in taking up the issue of coal even with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“If he (Mukul) was concerned for the people, he (Mukul) would have done but he is just not bothered because he has a business lobby and was making attempt to push the coal mining through corporates”, he said.

He opined that Mukul had an ulterior motive and the people of Jaintia Hills have realised it and branded Meghalaya Mining Development Corporation (MMDC) as Mukul Mining Dikkanchi Corporation, as the chief minister tried all effort to force the people to sign an agreement with MMDC.

“Government of India had asked Meghalaya to draft a mining policy but Mukul has failed the people because he has no vision. NPP has a political will but no political power, if the people give their mandate NPP would ensure that mining starts again in the state ”, Conrad said while specifying that mining is a thrust area which is part of the people’s document as NPP believes in scientific approach to coal mining.