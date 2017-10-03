Mukul’s Lessons on Green Economy

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma on Monday called upon the people of the state to reconnect to the nature and harness its potential for remunerative returns citing the brand ‘Patanjali’ of Baba Ramdev.

“Ramdev Ji took advantage of his clientele to promote brand Patanjali, which are all plant based products”, he said during an event to mark Gandhi Jayanti at Tura, while elaborating on the huge returns from economic plants.

Mukul also said that the government has embarked on a mission to make Meghalaya a “carbon neutral” state in the country.

He said that the increase forest cover of the state should be a reason for the people to connect to the nature and derive benefits from income generating plants for a sustained livelihood.

Mukul who led a group of students from different institutes of Tura and community leaders for plantation at different places around Tura including Circuit House, Tetengkol and Araimile and at Ampati in South West Garo Hills also delivered lessons on profitable returns from ornamental and economic plantation.

He said that through ‘Mission Green’, the flagship programme of the state government an effort was initiated to leverage upon the green economy and make the people of the state realise the potentiality of the rich natural resources.

“Natural resources can be a reason for our people to be glued to their villages. It will provide them employment as well as attract investment because of the vast vegetative coverage the region is blessed with”, the chief minister asserted.

He informed that in the last four years more than 5 million plants were planted across the state, including agarwood, sandalwood and bamboo. “The thrust on agro forestry plants was accorded a priority by the government and their process was simplified particular for agar and sandalwood, which the people have taken advantage of”, he added.

“Meghalaya has labeled the welfare programmes as a ‘mission’ precisely to get out of the usual approach of doing things and to actual involve stakeholders and derive them for a common objective”, he added.