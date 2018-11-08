Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 08 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Multiple injuries in shooting at a bar in southern California

Multiple injuries in shooting at a bar in southern California
November 08
14:47 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Multiple people were injured in the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. The extent of the victims’ injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The gunman reportedly used smoke grenades before opening fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill, north of Los Angeles, at around 11.30pm local time.

Reports said a gunman shot a security guard standing at the front of the bar before entering the building and throwing “smoke grenades all over the place”.

Source: One India

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.