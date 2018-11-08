Multiple injuries in shooting at a bar in southern California

NET Bureau

Multiple people were injured in the shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, which is about 40 miles west of Los Angeles. The extent of the victims’ injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The gunman reportedly used smoke grenades before opening fire at the Borderline Bar and Grill, north of Los Angeles, at around 11.30pm local time.

Reports said a gunman shot a security guard standing at the front of the bar before entering the building and throwing “smoke grenades all over the place”.

Source: One India