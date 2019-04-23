Mumbai NGO to conduct free training in IT in Nagaland

NET Bureau

The Indian National Fellowship Centre (INFC), a Mumbai-based nongovernmental organisation has a ‘school linkage’ programme—a computer workshop—meant for Nagaland and Mumbai.

Three teachers from Upnagar Shikshan Mandal (USM), an educational society, will be conducting an IT workshop in Kohima, Dimapur and Wokha from April 23 to the 9th of May, sponsored by Saraswat Cooperative Bank of Mumbai.

A press release from the organisers was received here on Monday.

The visiting three teachers are Nidhi Poddar, Trupti Jadhav and Snehal Sambre from USM of Mumbai.

Hemant Raathi, a representative of the sponsor, Saraswat Cooperative Bank of Mumbai, will attend the concluding function on the 8th of May, at the Raj Bhavan, the updates stated.

The schedule and training centres: Dr. Neilhouzhu Kire government higher secondary school in Kohima and 15 other schools, on April 23; Pranabanand Vidyapith School in Dimapur and 15 other Schools, on April 28; and Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya, along with ‘Doyang’ and 15 other schools, on May 3.

‘Any teacher who wants to participate in the training, besides the abovementioned schools can avail this opportunity by informing the training centres…in their nearby training centres of Kohima, Wokha and Dimapur or contact Raj Bhavan at the number 0370-2243518. The to-and-fro bus journey expenses and stay at training centres will be taken care,’ the press release stated.

“Information Technology has tremendous potential to integrate Northeast with the other states of the country. Whatever field our children choose to go into as adults, their ability to succeed will also increasingly depend on understanding how technology works,” the organisers informed.

“And like every other language and skills, this is best learnt at an early age. However, the lack of access to the skills and knowledge to use the technologies remains a challenge, particularly in the border areas.”

These workshops will empower teachers and students to use multimedia to bring alive their school curriculum, the organisers stated.

The trainers will also introduce students to ‘Scratch,’ a free programming language developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which will get them to think creatively and to program their own interactive games and stories, the updates stated.

In 2017, INFC had facilitated a similar week long computer workshop at the Government Higher Secondary School in Lumla, in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. They also conducted training in Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. This was met with an amazing response from the students and was very effective in getting them enthused about computer science, the organisers stated.

Source: Eastern Mirror