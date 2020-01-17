Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 17 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Mumbai Police busts ‘high-profile’ sex racket, rescues 3 female actresses including minor

Mumbai Police busts ‘high-profile’ sex racket, rescues 3 female actresses including minor
January 17
11:34 2020
NET Bureau

A “high-profile” sex racket was busted by Mumbai Police where they arrested a 29-year-old woman and rescued three female artistes, including a minor, an official said on Thursday.

The racket was operating in a three- star hotel in Mumbai’s suburb Andheri. The Social Service (SS) branch of the city police conducted the raid at the hotel at Andheri East on Thursday, the official said.

“During the raid, three females, including a minor, were found to have been forced into prostitution. They were rescued and a woman, identified as Priya Sharma, who was operating the racket, was arrested,” he said.

Senior inspector of SS branch Sandesh Revale said, “Priya Sharma was running a tours and travel agency in Kandivali East. However, she was involved in immoral activities.”

While one of the rescued is a woman actor and singer, who has worked in “Savdhaan India” TV crime show, he said, another one has worked in a Marathi movie and serials. While the minor has worked in a web series, Revale added.
The offence was being registered against Priya Sharma, he said.

Source: The Statesman

