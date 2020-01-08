Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 08 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Mumbai Police files 2 FIRs against Umar Khalid for unlawful assembly at Gateway of India

Mumbai Police files 2 FIRs against Umar Khalid for unlawful assembly at Gateway of India
January 08
12:45 2020
NET Bureau

Two FIRs have been lodged against former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid for allegedly holding protest from Hutatma Chowk to Gateway of India and for unlawful assembly at Gateway of India, DCP Mumbai Police said on Tuesday.

Several artists from Bollywood fraternity had also joined the protest at Gateway of India yesterday.

The students and activists had gathered here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, soon after the reports of violence in JNU became public.

Placards with “We stand with JNU”, “Stop attacks on students” written on them were also seen at the Gateway of India.

Politicians, cutting across party lines, had condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.

More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU on Sunday and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

Source: Business Standard

