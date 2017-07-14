Mumbai Police Registers FIR Against AIB for Meme on PM

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has registered an FIR against comedy group AIB after they tweeted a post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The post used a Snapchat dog filter for Modi’s image and posted it along with a photograph of a Modi-lookalike looking into his phone. Posted with the hashtag ‘wanderlust’, apparently the post was trying to take a dig at the Prime Minister for his foreign visits.

However, soon people took offence at the post and urged Mumbai police to take action against the group, which has often posted provocative material in the past. By Thursday evening, the post was taken down. AIB co-founder Tanmay Bhatt later tweeted: “PS: Will continue making jokes. And deleting if necessary. And making jokes again. And Apologizing if necessary. Don’t care what you think.”

Bhatt also expressed displeasure over the outrage expressed by political leaders. “Congress leaders and BJP trolls both getting mad over a goddamn silly snapchat filter meme smh…. I get BJP trolls, they’ve got no better work. You guys are a part of the party. You actually hold some responsibility. Waking up in the morning and trying to shame some comedians for deleting a meme. Ispe utar gaye ho,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

AIB has been a part of multiple controversies in the past including the time when they used another Snapchat filter on Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar.

Indian Express